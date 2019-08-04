Scotia Capital Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $12.84 Million as Stock Price Rose; Paloma Partners Management Company Increased Its Philip Morris International (Call) (PM) Holding by $572,000

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 127,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 997,703 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.98 million, up from 870,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International (Call) (PM) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 63,200 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 56,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, River And Mercantile Asset Llp has 0.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 132,945 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 9,021 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Lc owns 108,924 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Coe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 24,993 shares. Focused Wealth Inc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Headinvest Ltd Company has 28,112 shares. Graham Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 30,000 shares. 67,269 were reported by Fagan. New England Invest & Retirement Grp Incorporated Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,262 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 3,179 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,224 shares stake. Beech Hill Inc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Com holds 1.78% or 26,820 shares in its portfolio. Bender Robert Assoc stated it has 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Papp L Roy & Assocs owns 37,329 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,730 shares to 896,246 shares, valued at $125.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 104,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.82M shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Natl Trust State Bank reported 72,830 shares stake. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has 2.45% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kings Point Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Washington Com holds 0.03% or 6,175 shares in its portfolio. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.18% or 3,400 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 56,745 shares or 0.54% of the stock. 17,242 are held by North Star Invest Mgmt. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,700 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 4,845 shares. Sather Fincl Gru accumulated 32,865 shares. Factory Mutual Ins holds 677,200 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Peoples Financial holds 0.43% or 9,448 shares. Staley Cap Advisers has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt stated it has 13,059 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris International: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: A Little Worry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 454,140 shares to 81,400 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) by 3,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,108 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).