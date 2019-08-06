Scotia Capital Trimmed Holding in Kellogg Co (K) by $636,120; Seaboard (SEB) Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $428,700 as Stock Price Declined

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 11,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 28,796 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 39,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $61.09. About 1.23 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. It closed at $3750 lastly. It is down 10.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,209 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Massachusetts-based Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation owns 320,979 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 1.28 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 33,618 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Duncker Streett & has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Highstreet Asset Management has invested 1.13% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 0.58% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 73,452 shares. Ent Serv, Missouri-based fund reported 2,087 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 83,645 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co has 26,245 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Partners Ltd Liability Co invested in 73,566 shares.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 34,015 shares to 40,596 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 60,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley sees Kellogg momentum priced in – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Edmonton as part of K-Days – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.22 million activity.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 39,138 shares to 109,003 shares, valued at $981,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) by 79,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT).

More notable recent Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Seaboard Foods Names President and CEO – PR Newswire” on March 23, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Seaboard Corporation signs Memorandum of Understanding with Groupe Mimran to Acquire its Flour Milling Assets – PR Newswire” published on September 18, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Seaboard reaches settlement agreement – PR Newswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “These companiesâ€™ shares may suffer if you give up red meat – MarketWatch” published on October 27, 2015 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seaboard Corporation Reports Earnings And Dividend Declaration – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.