Scotia Capital Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Last Week Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent has $62 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 10.47% above currents $51.96 stock price. Catalent had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, June 21. See Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $61.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $50.0000 62.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $43 New Target: $54 Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc sold 354,482 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 1.77 million shares with $48.87M value, down from 2.13 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $256.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 30.49M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – BAYER COVESTRO SHARE SALE BOOKS COVERED, TO CLOSE TODAY: BAML; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 per barrel this year and $75 next year; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS VTB CAPITAL, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, SBERBANK CIB ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 16/05/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.59 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 57.73 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Catalent, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Fmr Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.46 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 8,973 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited has 0.01% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 191,531 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Qs Limited Com holds 0% or 5,300 shares. Geode Ltd Liability owns 1.48M shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 14,287 shares. Landscape Management invested 0.04% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Us National Bank De has 0% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 3,084 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 100 shares. Diversified Trust Com invested in 0.02% or 11,900 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 17,923 shares.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 437,250 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 26.86% above currents $27.51 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $37 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 21,966 shares. Everett Harris And Ca invested 1.92% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). North Carolina-based Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 65,799 shares. Telemus Ltd Llc invested in 76,259 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 14,982 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Shikiar Asset Mgmt reported 251,689 shares. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 30,065 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fincl Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3,105 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Liability invested 2.89% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated owns 479,800 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Zacks Inv Management invested in 0.37% or 632,433 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% or 97,425 shares. Whitnell Company stated it has 7,426 shares.

Scotia Capital Inc increased Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 27,110 shares to 130,841 valued at $11.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) stake by 29,962 shares and now owns 2.48 million shares. Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) was raised too.

