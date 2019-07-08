Scotia Capital Stake In United Rentals (URI) Was Has Raised; As Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Salient Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $16.19 Million

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 176.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 4,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,751 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, up from 2,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $132.07. About 331,792 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 311,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.65M, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 99,233 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd holds 20,468 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 71,873 shares. 16,352 were reported by Pnc Fincl Gp Inc. Keybank Association Oh invested in 7,221 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.05% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) or 3.45M shares. 74,499 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Liability. Carroll Assoc Incorporated holds 0% or 178 shares. Samson Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 92,823 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 29,673 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd accumulated 121,705 shares. Monetary Management Group Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 32,185 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Stifel has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 12,076 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 69,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 112,394 shares to 215,899 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 1.62 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $555,333 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Haney Mark bought $68,641.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $140.95M for 11.06 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Summary Of Dividend Increases In Q2-2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Partners declares $0.792 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Partners: Positioned For Significant Growth – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Underfollowed Stock Is Racing to Fix This $100 Million-a-Day Issue – The Motley Fool” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Partners: Hamstrung By The IDRs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na has 1,151 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. 13,344 are owned by Cibc Markets. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 152,720 shares. Moreover, Waddell Reed has 0.15% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 546,589 shares. Scotia Capital accumulated 7,751 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Independent Investors Inc, a New York-based fund reported 8,550 shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 0.03% or 899,049 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 8.38 million shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co reported 3,153 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 1.32M shares. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,444 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 8,856 shares.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,729 shares to 8,066 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 389,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,463 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Torchmark Corporation (TMK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals: The Leader In The Equipment Rental Industry – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “United Rentals, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Audio Webcast Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Going On With United Rentals? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.