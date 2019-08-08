Scotia Capital Stake In Eog Res (EOG) Was Raised; As Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stock Value Declined, North Star Asset Management Boosted Holding by $392,406

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 7,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,907 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 25,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $80.36. About 5.24M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 9,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 310,769 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, up from 301,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 13.08 million shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 19,803 shares to 108,935 shares, valued at $16.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC) by 91,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. On Friday, May 3 Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2,500 shares.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,450 shares to 133,387 shares, valued at $16.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis (NYSE:BMS) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,195 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).