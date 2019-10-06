Scotia Capital Stake In Anthem (ANTM) Was Boosted; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $96.24. About 238,329 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 7,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 15,859 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 8,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $241.79. About 921,442 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 44,228 shares. Bokf Na reported 11,535 shares stake. Natixis has 19,552 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 137,106 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 22,983 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Sei Invs holds 69,316 shares. 12,219 were reported by Virtu Fincl Lc. 182,893 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Gsa Prtn Llp accumulated 0.17% or 15,922 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 5,870 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 24,533 were accumulated by Foundry Limited Company. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 56,095 are owned by Wells Fargo & Communications Mn.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.43 million for 18.51 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $301.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18,750 shares to 196,000 shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 79,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Element Solutions Inc..

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (ROBO) by 12,216 shares to 12,430 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 121,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,366 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds (DIV).