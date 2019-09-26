Scotia Capital Raised Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holding; As Voya Finl (VOYA) Valuation Rose, Holder Greenlight Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 421,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 315,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44M, down from 736,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.2. About 9,499 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 104.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 3,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, up from 3,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.21. About 35,484 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Launches Innovative New Target Date Solution for Retirement Plan Participants – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial Releases 2018/2019 Impact Report: A Secure Financial Future for All – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman swaps Prudential for Voya on Conviction List – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity.

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 336,882 shares to 676,882 shares, valued at $18.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.52 million for 9.68 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

