Scotia Capital Position in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Increased as Shares Declined; As Wal (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Horan Capital Management Has Cut by $655,720 Its Holding

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 563.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 22,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 26,137 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 3,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.06. About 704,276 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 6,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 152,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87 million, down from 159,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 2.06M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS AT CLOSING OF DEALS, WALMART, FLIPKART, SOME OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF FLIPKART WILL ENTER INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Supports Flipkart Ambition to Transition Into Publicly Listed, Majority-Owned Unit; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 08/05/2018 – In a potential setback for the retailer, Walmart’s online grocery delivery partnerships with Uber and Lyft have ended; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 10/05/2018 – SOFTBANK UNDECIDED ON SELLING FLIPKART STAKE TO WALMART: ET; 30/05/2018 – From smart shopping carts to in-store drone assistance, here are 6 ways Walmart is planning for the future of shopping. via @cnbctech; 10/05/2018 – Morrisons quarterly sales beat forecasts, silent on Sainsbury’s-Asda; 21/05/2018 – Walmart’s Price for Brazilian Unit May Reflect Lower Margins

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 26.78 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 266 shares to 28,693 shares, valued at $33.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 4,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 20,292 shares to 5,758 shares, valued at $572,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 19,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,789 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

