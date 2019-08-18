Scotia Capital Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Increased Its Stake by $797,580

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 103.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 22,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 43,596 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 21,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.45 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Management holds 0.22% or 2,150 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Cap Grp has 2.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 60,633 shares. Mirador Capital Ptnrs LP has invested 3.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Massachusetts-based Boston Rech And Mngmt has invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). National Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru invested in 42,513 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,389 shares. Pacifica Cap Invs Ltd Llc holds 6,465 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Rampart Mgmt Com Ltd Com invested in 112,112 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Oxbow Limited Liability Co holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61,100 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 2.93% or 45.68 million shares. Qs Investors Llc stated it has 0.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.32% or 26,898 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt invested 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Telos Mgmt holds 3.35% or 56,561 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based South Texas Money has invested 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 146,204 shares to 274,665 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 389,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,463 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.