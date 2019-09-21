Scotia Capital Increased Open Text (OTEX) Position by $1.03 Million; Stock Value Rose; Ebix (EBIX) Holder Tealwood Asset Management Raised Its Stake

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 75.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 42,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 98,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 56,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 334,561 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 25,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 368,939 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.16 million, up from 343,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 507,372 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 16,486 shares to 121,287 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,651 shares, and cut its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (ROBO).

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2,982 shares to 9,658 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 4,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,723 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.59 million activity.