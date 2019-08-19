Scotia Capital Increased Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding by $1.78 Million; American National Insurance Company Cut Its Position in Boeing Company (BA) as Shares Declined

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 563.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 22,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 26,137 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 3,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 973,682 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 21,299 shares to 8,014 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 47,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,742 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability holds 13.39 million shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 13,996 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc stated it has 1,175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr has invested 0.1% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 439,924 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Ltd reported 4,916 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 407,737 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Lp reported 0.6% stake. Goldman Sachs has 0.03% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Oppenheimer Company reported 9,552 shares. Aperio Grp Lc has 286,363 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Aurora Invest Counsel has invested 0.6% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 157,785 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

