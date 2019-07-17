Scotia Capital Increased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $526,227 as Valuation Rose; Robotti Robert Raised Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position by $482,085; Market Value Rose

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 13,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 286,581 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, up from 273,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 17.47M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear accord, sources tell; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer; 25/04/2018 – Comcast challenges Murdoch’s Fox with £22bn Sky bid; 23/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 2.52 million shares traded or 2.28% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Canadian Natural Resources’s (TSX:CNQ) Q1 Results: What We Learned – The Motley Fool Canada” on May 17, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Better Energy Stock: Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) or Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSX:CNQ)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on January 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canadian Natural Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for a Decade – The Motley Fool Canada” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2019: EQT,CHK,CNQ,DVN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 37,000 shares to 222,940 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 30,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,135 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L had sold 275,746 shares worth $10.21M.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7,185 shares to 1,818 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,187 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.