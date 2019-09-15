Scotia Capital Increased Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $1.99 Million; Hartford Investment Management Co Cut Its Position in Humana (HUM) by $1.19 Million

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 4,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 14,818 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, down from 19,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $274.69. About 916,606 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ REV $14.28B, EST. $14.16B; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES; 25/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Hospital Incentive Program to Improve Patient Experience and Health Outcomes for Humana Commercial Group Members; 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 22/03/2018 – Humana Releases its 2018 Bold Goal Progress Report: More Healthy Days Achieved, Social Determinants of Health Addressed, and; 28/03/2018 – HUMANA COMPLETES ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Curo Transaction Expected to Close During Summer; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 29/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 7,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 15,859 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 8,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71M shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 5,262 shares to 95,015 shares, valued at $17.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Financial Corporation In stated it has 320 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 625,723 shares. Argi Investment Lc holds 0.13% or 9,022 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 112 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 6,280 shares stake. Greenleaf reported 1,652 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 216,152 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Prudential Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 189,128 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 388 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smith Graham Advisors Limited Partnership holds 22,886 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 20,196 shares. Harvest Management Limited Co has invested 0.36% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $4.63 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $4.58 per share. HUM’s profit will be $625.47M for 14.83 P/E if the $4.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.05 actual earnings per share reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.47% negative EPS growth.