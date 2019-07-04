Scotia Capital Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) Has Decreased by $354,640; Aaon (AAON) Holding Maintained by Capital Advisors Inc

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 43.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 4,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,833 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 10,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 832,336 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 212,813 shares as the company's stock rose 19.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.28M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.12M, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 82,790 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 58.10% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.12 million for 13.54 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 215,581 shares to 812,566 shares, valued at $43.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds (DIV).

