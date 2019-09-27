Scotia Capital Has Upped Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake by $780,078; Share Price Rose; As Udr (UDR) Market Value Rose, Holder Honeywell International Trimmed by $628,980 Its Holding

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 16.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 10,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 77,043 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, up from 66,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 1.96 million shares traded or 20.59% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 14,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 96,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32M, down from 110,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 1.59 million shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UDR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 268.57 million shares or 0.38% less from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 3,666 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability owns 605,726 shares. Ent Corporation has invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 572,144 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt has 51,131 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.08% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Hexavest has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Atlantic Union Commercial Bank stated it has 69,844 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 9,634 shares. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,900 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Weiss Multi has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). 1,038 are owned by Csat Advisory Lp. Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc holds 17,393 shares. Adage Ptnrs Grp Lc has 331,800 shares.

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $152.28 million for 23.24 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agree Rlty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 7,200 shares to 30,945 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,520 shares to 6,921 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,275 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 2,907 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr reported 76,791 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 0% stake. Town & Country National Bank & Trust Dba First Bankers Trust stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,322 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 37,391 shares. Wellington Llp holds 28,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 13,540 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 82,194 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 6,900 shares. Gabelli Funds invested 0.11% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr owns 98,380 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Company owns 0.15% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 68,968 shares. 90,917 were accumulated by Tobam. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $729,042 activity. FARRELL MATTHEW had bought 7,000 shares worth $499,268 on Monday, September 16. Price Penry W bought $49,989 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, September 16. $72,070 worth of stock was bought by Spann Rick on Monday, September 16.

