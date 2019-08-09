Scotia Capital Has Raised Its Kla (KLAC) Stake by $631,533; Share Price Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined While Dnb Asset Management As Cut Its Holding by $3.63 Billion

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 206.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 5,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 7,878 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 2,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 434,950 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 44,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 498,772 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.30B, down from 543,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 6.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE

