Scotia Capital Has Raised By $746,700 Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding; First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Sentiment Is 0.85

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.24, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 17 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 20 cut down and sold stakes in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II. The active investment managers in our database now own: 8.10 million shares, up from 7.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 13 Increased: 15 New Position: 2.

Scotia Capital Inc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 31.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc acquired 7,860 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 2.47%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 32,907 shares with $3.13 million value, up from 25,047 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $52.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.28 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Argus Research maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Friday, March 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $120 target. Guggenheim maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. Susquehanna maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Susquehanna has “Hold” rating and $100 target. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) stake by 111,768 shares to 57,535 valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) stake by 4,369 shares and now owns 62,365 shares. Ishares Tr (IXN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc has invested 0.41% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). New York-based Joel Isaacson Commerce Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pinnacle Fincl Partners owns 2,130 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assoc holds 2.08% or 144,144 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh reported 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 1.95 million shares or 0% of the stock. 7,358 were reported by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 2,296 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.34% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Commonwealth State Bank Of stated it has 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Destination Wealth Management invested in 602 shares. Ci Invests holds 0.27% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 498,897 shares. Mai Mngmt reported 23,547 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership accumulated 271,867 shares or 2.27% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Board owns 266,806 shares.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 30,677 shares traded. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) has declined 7.11% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

