Scotia Capital Has Increased Its Stake in Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) by $456,135 as Share Price Declined; Exxon Mobil (Put) (XOM) Shareholder Citadel Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (XOM) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.63M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 8.22M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 30,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 97,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, up from 66,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 2.24 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 34,578 shares to 13,407 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 23,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,577 shares, and cut its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (ROBO).

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CommScope Holding Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COMM) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CommScope Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James Upgrades CommScope, Says Arris Deal Accretion Will Be Higher Than Expected – Benzinga” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CommScope Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PNG wants more from Exxon on P’nyang deal than Total’s Papua LNG – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Curncyshs Swedsh Kro by 3,405 shares to 26,573 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 128,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Zscaler Inc (Call).

