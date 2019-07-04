Scotia Capital Has Increased Holding in Enbridge (ENB) by $22.05 Million; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Cut Its Stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by $345,630 as Market Value Declined

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 4,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,190 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 68,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 1.01M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 612,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.16M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.59 million, up from 7.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 1.49M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 22.44% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.56 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $208.96 million for 16.67 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.37% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $585,379 activity. $243,162 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was sold by ALDRICH DAVID J on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares to 838,310 shares, valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

