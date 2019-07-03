Scotia Capital Has Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $3.18 Million as Share Value Declined; Blackstone Group LP Has Lifted Its Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) as Stock Price Rose

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 59,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 454,862 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.53M, up from 394,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 3.67 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 461,714 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 20,400 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank invested in 0.14% or 801,884 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs invested in 1,200 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Sg Americas Secs Limited owns 32,807 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 56,495 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 5,868 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 518,816 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 32,072 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Pnc Financial Ser Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Private Advsr has invested 2.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Security National Tru accumulated 7,300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 15,469 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Advisors has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This REIT Has An Attractive 8% Dividend Yield, But Wait For A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This 7.9%-Yielding Real Estate Finance Company Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Tax Treatment Of 2018 Dividends – PRNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. 654 shares were sold by Armer Douglas N., worth $22,583 on Friday, February 8.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 8.27 million shares to 16.13 million shares, valued at $282.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 22.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.26M shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “CVS, Centers for Families and Children open workforce innovation and talent center – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on June 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Centerbridge Would Buy Magellan Health â€” and Keep It – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 592,326 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 105,377 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Caprock Group accumulated 21,382 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 456,138 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Mngmt Group holds 17,065 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Company reported 48,197 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Inc invested in 84,253 shares. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 3.03M shares. Martin & Tn reported 18,774 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Leisure Mngmt invested in 8,511 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 68,500 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Adage Prns Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). St Germain D J Incorporated holds 267,753 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 0.7% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 45,227 shares.