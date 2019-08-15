Scotia Capital Has Increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding; Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Has 0.86 Sentiment

Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc (MUS) investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 12 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 14 cut down and sold stock positions in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 2.10 million shares, down from 2.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Scotia Capital Inc increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 21.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc acquired 14,703 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 83,934 shares with $5.75M value, up from 69,231 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $61.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 1.77M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $62 lowest target. $74.25’s average target is 4.17% above currents $71.28 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral” on Monday, April 29. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8200 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 29 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 29. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 29. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamilton Point Inv Llc has 40,015 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 39,000 shares. 104,314 are owned by Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership. Smith Moore And has invested 0.29% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 108,586 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 706,381 shares. Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bkd Wealth Lc owns 40,668 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancorporation & Tru Com holds 0.37% or 6,025 shares in its portfolio. Oregon-based Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First City Cap Management invested in 0.23% or 4,600 shares. 5,050 are held by Stonebridge Capital Mgmt. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prns has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 15,618 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel has invested 0.56% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 3,392 shares to 1,725 valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 16,964 shares and now owns 1,599 shares. Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 14,350 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.