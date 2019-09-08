Scotia Capital Has Increased American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Position by $309,712; Stock Value Rose; Zacks Investment Management Has Lifted Dish Network (DISH) Position by $314,247 as Stock Value Declined

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 66,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 56,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 2.54 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 22.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 16,373 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 13,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $125.7. About 1.15 million shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BGS, TEAM, DISH – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sprint Faces Another Obstacle as Oregon Joins Lawsuit Against Merger – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dish Network (DISH) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 39,505 shares to 1,926 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,964 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. $348,700 worth of stock was bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22. ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72 million worth of stock or 500,005 shares.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Missouri American Water Announces 2019 Firefighter Grant Program – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “15 Top Defensive Stocks for the Next Recession at Sky-High Valuations – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Water prices are going to rise, Rutgers-Camden professor says – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 9,882 shares to 73,033 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 38,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,174 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG).