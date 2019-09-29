Scotia Capital Has Decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding By $1.86 Million; Now (DNOW) Shorts Lowered By 6.33%

Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) had a decrease of 6.33% in short interest. DNOW’s SI was 9.47M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.33% from 10.11M shares previously. With 601,100 avg volume, 16 days are for Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW)’s short sellers to cover DNOW’s short positions. The SI to Now Inc’s float is 8.86%. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 1.08 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc sold 4,071 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 2,192 shares with $1.01 million value, down from 6,263 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $50.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 359,884 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range

Scotia Capital Inc increased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 7,061 shares to 15,859 valued at $4.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) stake by 17,043 shares and now owns 71,986 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was raised too.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. FETTIG JEFF M had bought 500 shares worth $216,035.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams explores new global HQ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Major Averages Nearly Recover From Impeachment Slump – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 21.03 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,109 shares. 38 are held by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co. Kbc Grp Nv owns 8,251 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Baxter Bros accumulated 14,631 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 966 shares. 20,101 were reported by Gulf Interest Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.27% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hs Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 213,592 shares or 3.28% of the stock. Haverford Trust has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Laurion Cap Lp holds 2,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 11,000 shares stake. Ruggie Capital Grp stated it has 6 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company invested in 46,762 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Pacific Global Mngmt Com has 0.36% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Among 12 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $46000 lowest target. $510.58’s average target is -6.19% below currents $544.28 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 21 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $52500 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $47300 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 4. Barclays Capital maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $50500 target. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 24.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. It has a 18.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting.