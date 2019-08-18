Scotia Capital Has Decreased Open Text (OTEX) Stake; Axalta Coating Systems LTD.HARES (AXTA) SI Increased By 36.42%

Axalta Coating Systems LTD.HARES (NYSE:AXTA) had an increase of 36.42% in short interest. AXTA’s SI was 5.16M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 36.42% from 3.78 million shares previously. With 2.55M avg volume, 2 days are for Axalta Coating Systems LTD.HARES (NYSE:AXTA)’s short sellers to cover AXTA’s short positions. The SI to Axalta Coating Systems LTD.HARES’s float is 2.21%. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 1.26M shares traded. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has declined 1.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTA News: 14/03/2018 – Axalta Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS – IN ADDITION, PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, BORROWERS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE TERM LOAN BY $475 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) on Watch Amid Analyst Chatter; 25/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems 1Q Net $71M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXTA); 13/03/2018 – Axalta Wins Market Leadership Award for Global Refinish Products; 25/04/2018 – AXALTA MORE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY TO RAISE PRICES; 05/04/2018 – Axalta Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 21/03/2018 – In Canada, driverless cars learn to see in the snow

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Open Text Corp (OTEX) stake by 17.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc sold 71,857 shares as Open Text Corp (OTEX)’s stock rose 10.90%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 343,903 shares with $13.19 million value, down from 415,760 last quarter. Open Text Corp now has $10.42B valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 391,113 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial

Among 9 analysts covering Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Axalta Coating Systems has $35 highest and $2700 lowest target. $32.22’s average target is 16.19% above currents $27.73 stock price. Axalta Coating Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $34 target in Friday, June 21 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. Seaport Global maintained the shares of AXTA in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jana Partners reports new positions – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “JANA Partners Enters Axalta (AXTA), Callaway Golf (ELY) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “2 companies considering Axalta bid, report says – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. The company has market cap of $6.47 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. It has a 32.47 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment maker dealership body shops.

Scotia Capital Inc increased Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) stake by 6,024 shares to 29,882 valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 7,860 shares and now owns 32,907 shares. Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) was raised too.