Scotia Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $7.95 Million; Ituran Location And Control Shs (ITRN) Market Value Declined While Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Decreased by $983,280 Its Holding

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control Shs (ITRN) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 28,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 133,799 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 162,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 57,664 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 76,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 354,738 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.90 million, down from 431,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.71. About 6.02 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $8.89 million for 15.86 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 28,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $109.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc Com by 326,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fincl Lllp owns 89,030 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Inc holds 1.10 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Loeb Prns owns 690 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Company has 17,364 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com reported 659,136 shares stake. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Incorporated holds 6,126 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com owns 13,177 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Llc stated it has 18,292 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lourd reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.85% or 4.12 million shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Curbstone Fincl owns 25,118 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP invested 2.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 72,324 were reported by Naples Ltd Liability Company.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 25,706 shares to 51,976 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 73,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).