Scotia Capital Has Cut Facebook (FB) Holding; Veeco Instruments (VECO) SI Increased By 16.97%

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO) had an increase of 16.97% in short interest. VECO’s SI was 2.75M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.97% from 2.35M shares previously. With 293,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:VECO)’s short sellers to cover VECO’s short positions. The SI to Veeco Instruments Inc’s float is 5.85%. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 19,667 shares traded. Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has declined 16.42% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VECO News: 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $145M-$170M; 10/04/2018 – Leading Supplier of Semiconductor-Based Solutions Chooses Veeco Propel® HVM MOCVD System; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 26c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Veeco Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VECO); 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 20c; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 23/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 07/05/2018 – VEECO INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 1.0C TO 20C, EST. 12.7C

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 2.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc sold 7,064 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 250,065 shares with $48.27M value, down from 257,129 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $544.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $190.79. About 3.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/03/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL from Facebook’s data leak damage control session, @attackerman reports; 26/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is under fire for harvesting personal data of more than 50 million Facebook customers without their permission; 16/03/2018 – State NJ Transp: NJDOT launches Facebook page to share innovative projects, programs and operations directly with the public; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 27/03/2018 – Three users sue Facebook over collection of call and text history; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and supports thin film process equipment to make light emitting diodes , micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), power electronics, wireless devices, hard disk drives (HDDs), and semiconductor devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $591.91 million. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; precision surface processing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and other deposition and industrial products, as well as support services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products to LED, MEMS, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold Veeco Instruments Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 39.52 million shares or 9.81% less from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $190 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 16.43% above currents $190.79 stock price. Facebook had 16 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER also sold $4.05 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Scotia Capital Inc increased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 216,987 shares to 1.54 million valued at $66.51M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 2,647 shares and now owns 64,479 shares. Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) was raised too.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.59 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.