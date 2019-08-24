Scotia Capital Has Boosted Kla (KLAC) Stake by $631,533; International Business Machs (IBM) Position Has Lifted by Modera Wealth Management Llc

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 206.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 5,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 7,878 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 2,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 1.49M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,678 shares to 4,179 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 49,647 shares to 219,837 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 8,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,257 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc.