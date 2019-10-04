Scotia Capital Has Boosted Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $1.13 Million as Stock Rose; Beck Capital Management Has Raised Post Hldgs Com (POST) Stake by $526,948; Shares Declined

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 8,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 84,411 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.64 million, up from 76,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.04. About 916,532 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc Com (POST) by 56.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 5,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 14,198 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 9,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $102.23. About 444,291 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $189.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Ultra Qqq Proshares (QLD) by 18,164 shares to 4,186 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,528 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 4,830 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 5,507 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 228,635 shares. Beck Lc owns 14,198 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 2,588 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust accumulated 726 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.41 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Mngmt holds 0.05% or 1,360 shares. Putnam Invs Lc reported 0.02% stake. Signature Estate Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Smithfield Tru holds 230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). First Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 596,477 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

