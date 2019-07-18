Scotia Capital Has Boosted By $19.37 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Fossil Group (FOSL) Shorts Raised By 19.71%

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) had an increase of 19.71% in short interest. FOSL’s SI was 19.25 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.71% from 16.08M shares previously. With 3.04M avg volume, 6 days are for Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s short sellers to cover FOSL’s short positions. The SI to Fossil Group Inc’s float is 42.42%. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 608,581 shares traded. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 27.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 08/05/2018 – Huge pop in $FOSL. They report earnings after the close.. guessing they got leaked?; 24/05/2018 – Mark R. Belgya Elected to Fossil Group, Inc. Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Announces Election of Mark Belgya to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – WITH BELGYA’S ELECTION, CO’S BOARD CONSISTS OF 9 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – FOSSIL GROUP, INC. AND PUMA SE SIGNED A GLOBAL LICENSE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Net Sales in Down 12% to Down 5%; 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – AGREEMENT FOR DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION OF PUMA WATCHES AND SMARTWATCHES THROUGH 2028; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 14/05/2018 – Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Exits Position in Fossil; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2Q Loss Before Income Taxes of $50M to Loss $30M

Scotia Capital Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 29.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc acquired 10,882 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 48,130 shares with $85.69 million value, up from 37,248 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $973.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $14.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1977.9. About 3.32 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Norquist; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Trump has discussed altering the company’s tax treatment because several of his friends told him Amazon is hurting their businesses and “killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers,” the report says; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Serves Up New Benefit for Prime Members at Whole Foods Market; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon

Among 2 analysts covering Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Fossil had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) earned “Hold” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, February 19.

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company has market cap of $532.34 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, and soft accessories. It has a 16.12 P/E ratio. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ADIDAS, ARMANI EXCHANGE, BURBERRY, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $48,500 activity. Shares for $48,500 were bought by Frey Martin on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold Fossil Group, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 52.80 million shares or 4.22% more from 50.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 533,721 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt has invested 1.39% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Arizona State Retirement owns 70,405 shares. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Pnc Fin Serv Gru reported 1,837 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Fmr Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.44 million shares. Acadian Asset Management owns 0% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) for 4,448 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 135,737 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 213,312 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 81,141 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,786 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 30,666 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com has invested 0.01% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, February 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 368 were reported by Pettee. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 511,000 shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. Korea Investment accumulated 328,296 shares. Maverick stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Bancshares stated it has 3.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 835 shares. 464 are owned by Atwood Palmer. Psagot Investment House stated it has 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Omers Administration has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Company accumulated 0.77% or 8,089 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 275,918 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Accredited Investors reported 544 shares. Cambridge accumulated 75,568 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 25,575 shares or 2.14% of the stock.

