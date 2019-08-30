Scotia Capital Decreased Red Hat (RHT) Holding By $3.12 Million; Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) Shorts Up By 29.72%

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) had an increase of 29.72% in short interest. IART’s SI was 1.45 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 29.72% from 1.12M shares previously. With 462,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART)’s short sellers to cover IART’s short positions. The SI to Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation’s float is 2.06%. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.84. About 154,619 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 03/05/2018 – INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD INEI.BO – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 127.2 MLN RUPEES VS 125 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A NEW RANGE OF $1.47 BLN TO $1.49 BLN; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES OFFERING PRICES AT $58.50/SHR; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20

Scotia Capital Inc decreased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 93.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scotia Capital Inc sold 17,149 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Scotia Capital Inc holds 1,237 shares with $226,000 value, down from 18,386 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43B valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136

Among 2 analysts covering Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Integra Lifesciences has $62 highest and $57 lowest target. $59.50’s average target is -0.57% below currents $59.84 stock price. Integra Lifesciences had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 11. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.03% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Research Glob Invsts holds 8.99M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh has 0.16% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 253,855 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 26,577 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 31 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Lc has 0.04% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 74,401 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stanley holds 4,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 9,558 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Piedmont Advsrs Inc invested in 5,871 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 21,290 shares.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, makes, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company has market cap of $5.12 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It has a 51.36 P/E ratio. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment.

