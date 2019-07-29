Scotia Capital Decreased Position in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $457,840; Sandler Capital Management Has Upped Teradyne (TER) Position

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 47,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 319,983 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, up from 272,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 1.08M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 30.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc analyzed 1,180 shares as the company's stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 3,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $29.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $388.4. About 224,692 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (NYSE:RLGY) by 900,000 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $19.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 63,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,280 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Sandler Mgmt stated it has 319,983 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Tcw Grp stated it has 13,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset holds 536,997 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Md Sass Investors reported 35,000 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 26,040 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 322,289 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 3.59M shares. Legal General Group Inc Inc Public Ltd Com invested in 475,007 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 7.69 million shares. 1.93 million are owned by Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Shelton holds 0.05% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 528 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 19,645 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 177,136 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $8.10 million activity. 139,935 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares with value of $5.48M were sold by JAGIELA MARK E. $989,021 worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was sold by Beecher Gregory R. 33,156 shares were sold by Gray Charles Jeffrey, worth $1.22 million.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880. 40,000 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $14.88M were sold by OREILLY DAVID E. The insider SHAW JEFF M sold 3,615 shares worth $1.36M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.08% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 62 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 1,080 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Company has invested 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 28,493 are owned by Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 22,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 1,627 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 74,709 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gp Limited Com holds 0.02% or 575 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset LP reported 0.67% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 954 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 707 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,552 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 1,454 are held by Private Tru Na.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.11 million for 20.23 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 54,870 shares to 333,327 shares, valued at $15.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).