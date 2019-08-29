Scotia Capital Decreased Its Position in Crown Holdings (CCK) by $2.45 Million; Mar Vista Investment Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP)

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 36,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 466,873 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.66M, up from 430,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $6.9 during the last trading session, reaching $362.74. About 96,930 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 45,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 7,400 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 52,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 137,301 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 17,729 shares to 78,124 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 5,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank reported 29,412 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.02% stake. Atria Invs holds 0.01% or 4,287 shares. Korea Investment invested 0.1% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). First Personal Financial Svcs holds 577 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank accumulated 14,713 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company invested in 13,219 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Com, a Washington-based fund reported 455,414 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 3,769 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 8,370 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Selz Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 170,000 shares. Nexus Inv accumulated 4,600 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

More recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.76M for 10.54 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 46,168 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Lc holds 0.06% or 758 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.01% or 1,748 shares. Moreover, Parsons Management Ri has 0.57% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 15,180 shares. Alps Advsr holds 7,560 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited reported 0.01% stake. Buckingham Asset Limited holds 20,844 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding reported 393,309 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 7,378 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.36M shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated owns 3,040 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 88,336 shares. Homrich And Berg invested in 1,406 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 96,043 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.