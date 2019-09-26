Scotia Capital Cut Its Holding in Fedex (FDX) by $989,904; Bennicas & Associates Boosted Its Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) Position

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 6,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 64,145 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54M, down from 70,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $145.4. About 155,650 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Bennicas & Associates Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bennicas & Associates Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 125,452 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, up from 93,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.86. About 271,869 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7,061 shares to 15,859 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 90,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.