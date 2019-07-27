Scotia Capital Continues to Hold Position in Prologis (PLD); As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Rose, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Upped Holding by $981,225

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,960 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 15,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 30,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,005 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, up from 69,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 1.62M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 23,460 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Axa holds 0.06% or 81,640 shares. Natl Asset Management Inc reported 3,920 shares. 263,510 are held by Stifel Financial Corp. 91,406 are owned by Lomas Mngmt Ltd Liability. Main Street Lc owns 1,435 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 18,870 shares. Conning accumulated 2,015 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mrj owns 16,400 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability invested in 10,138 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Dana Advisors reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Klingenstein Fields Ltd Company holds 0.98% or 103,681 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 8,800 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,764 shares.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 49,647 shares to 219,837 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 58,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,738 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 6,379 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Valley Natl Advisers reported 0% stake. Phocas Fin invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has 64 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Company has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Baystate Wealth Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Highland Cap Limited Co has 0.42% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 77,775 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited holds 2,992 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor reported 10,410 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 130,171 shares. Westwood Hldg Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 12,578 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 25,852 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Limited reported 33,059 shares.