Scotia Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose While Samlyn Capital Decreased by $29.20 Million Its Stake

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 21.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 202,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.80 million, up from 948,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 267,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.32 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.09M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 10,819 shares to 12,268 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 7,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,259 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Communication Na holds 3.13% or 127,635 shares. Moreover, Condor Capital Management has 0.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,443 shares. Moreover, River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 143,427 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Company holds 2.01% or 233,128 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Consulate Inc owns 14,516 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated has 4.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 273,599 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co invested in 113,333 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Essex Financial owns 64,125 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. 224,592 are owned by Smith Salley & Assocs. Gotham Asset Lc reported 330,164 shares. Cincinnati Casualty holds 7.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,000 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Jolley Asset Lc has 0.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Personal Financial Ser accumulated 2.45% or 68,238 shares. Jane Street Limited Co holds 1.38 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Prns Incorporated has invested 0.47% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hilltop Holdg invested in 2,293 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Saybrook Nc reported 3,500 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies Llc has 15,250 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited holds 1.3% or 16,400 shares. Fil Ltd holds 202,152 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc has 4,883 shares. 3,771 were reported by Welch Grp Incorporated Limited Liability. Moreover, Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.91% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fulton Bank & Trust Na reported 7,471 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 336,425 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 149,216 shares. Hrt Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,107 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co accumulated 46,533 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

