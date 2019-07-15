Scotia Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK); Grassi Investment Management Has Boosted Nucor (NUE) Stake by $606,100

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 9,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,943 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 45,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 4.31M shares traded or 78.54% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 18/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Study Looked at Trelegy Ellipta Treatment for Patients With Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 27/03/2018 – REG-Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities; 08/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – UPDATED MARKETING AUTHORISATION BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION WILL BE REFLECTED IN LABEL FOR RELVAR ELLIPTA FOR COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION; 18/04/2018 – GSK SAYS TRELEGY ELLIPTA ACHIEVED SUPERIORITY TO 2 CLASSES; 27/03/2018 – GSK GSK.L CEO SAYS VERY CONFIDENT ABOUT IMPROVING CONSUMER HEALTHCARE MARGINS TOWARDS 20 PCT BY 2020, UP FROM 17.3 PCT RECENTLY; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Profit and Revenue Falls, Backs Guidance; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK.L CEO SAYS HAS RULED OUT ANY INTEREST IN ACQUIRING SHIRE; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Adjusted Op Pft GBP1.92B

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,550 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 76,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 1.91M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Shelton Management has invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Washington Financial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 1,206 shares. Korea has 82,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 461,897 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 64,100 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 6,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.13 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Management invested in 1.83% or 104,178 shares. The Florida-based Texas Yale has invested 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Maverick Ltd invested in 0.08% or 107,920 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 0% stake. M&T Bancshares reported 113,478 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.12% or 170,600 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management holds 0.02% or 5,717 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co has 43,567 shares.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,215 shares to 53,383 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,550 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).