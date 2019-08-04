Scotia Capital Boosted Holding in Prologis (PLD) by $2.17 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Kopernik Global Investors Has Lowered Its Stake by $35.07 Million

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 3.90 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88 million, down from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65M shares traded or 26.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 13/04/2018 – GE’s 2017 Loss Widens as Results Restated After Accounting Shift; 09/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – UNDER CONTRACT, 800 ELECTRIC LOCOMOTIVES, 1000 DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED BY CO’S; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: On Track to Exceed Cost Reduction Goal of $2B in 2018; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 30,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 100,005 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, up from 69,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.51. About 1.72 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn stated it has 8.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Evanson Asset Management Lc stated it has 18,461 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capstone Fincl invested in 0.04% or 22,924 shares. Bailard has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Salem Invest Counselors Inc owns 218,159 shares. Fire Inc has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 5,105 shares. Hartford Fincl Inc stated it has 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boltwood Mngmt has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Estabrook Cap Management stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hourglass Capital Lc reported 14,800 shares. Ironwood Counsel Lc reported 168,438 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 442,965 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Inc holds 0.76% or 99,400 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.31% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 11.74M shares.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6,346 shares to 9,187 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 19,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,798 shares, and cut its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF).