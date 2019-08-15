Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019; Zimmer Partners LP Increased Nisource (NI) Position

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:STNG) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Scorpio Tankers Inc’s current price of $22.97 translates into 0.44% yield. Scorpio Tankers Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.33% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 530,464 shares traded. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has risen 21.34% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS 1Q TCE REV. $153.1M, EST. $154.0M; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – SIGNED TERM SHEETS OR AGREED MAIN TERMS FOR BANK LOANS AND SALE LEASEBACKS TO REFINANCE SOME OF ITS OUTSTANDING SECURED INDEBTEDNESS; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Product Tankers; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF 8 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Rev $156.4M; 10/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS REPORTS OFFER TO EXCHANGE EXISTING CONV NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Loss $31.8M; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Pdt Tankers

Zimmer Partners Lp increased Nisource Inc (NI) stake by 21.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zimmer Partners Lp acquired 3.10M shares as Nisource Inc (NI)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Zimmer Partners Lp holds 17.54M shares with $502.61 million value, up from 14.44M last quarter. Nisource Inc now has $10.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 4.24M shares traded or 43.87% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Llc holds 28,794 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 596,020 shares. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) reported 14,167 shares stake. Farmers Merchants has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Axa owns 202,865 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Artemis Inv Management Llp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Webster Bank N A holds 0% or 330 shares. Mariner Lc accumulated 9,497 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). 307,538 were accumulated by Rbo Lc. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 2.05 million shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Csat Inv Advisory LP accumulated 24,341 shares.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Read This Before Judging NiSource Inc.'s (NYSE:NI) ROE – Yahoo Finance" on August 13, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource has $29 highest and $28 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is -0.66% below currents $28.69 stock price. NiSource had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs.

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) stake by 725,000 shares to 625,000 valued at $34.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Americold Rlty Tr stake by 2.10M shares and now owns 4.15M shares. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Scorpio Bulkers' Stock Up As Mid-Sized Ships Join The Rate Party – Benzinga" on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire" published on July 31, 2019

Among 3 analysts covering Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Scorpio Tankers has $3400 highest and $25 lowest target. $30.33’s average target is 32.04% above currents $22.97 stock price. Scorpio Tankers had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of STNG in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. It currently has negative earnings.