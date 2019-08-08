Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019; Vaxart (VXRT) Shorts Down By 2.3%

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:STNG) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Scorpio Tankers Inc’s current price of $24.62 translates into 0.41% yield. Scorpio Tankers Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 566,543 shares traded. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has risen 21.34% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENTS, COMPANY WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF EIGHT YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Commitments for New Loan Facilities; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Six MR Product Tankers; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – SIGNED TERM SHEETS OR AGREED MAIN TERMS FOR BANK LOANS AND SALE LEASEBACKS TO REFINANCE SOME OF ITS OUTSTANDING SECURED INDEBTEDNESS; 10/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Offer to Exchange Existing Convertible Notes; 14/05/2018 – Warlander Asset Management LP Exits Position in Scorpio Tankers; 16/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of Offer to Exchange Existing Convertible Notes; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO REPORTS SALE & LEASEBACK PACTS FOR SIX MR PRODUCT

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) had a decrease of 2.3% in short interest. VXRT’s SI was 344,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.3% from 352,500 shares previously. With 525,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s short sellers to cover VXRT’s short positions. The SI to Vaxart Inc’s float is 9.33%. The stock decreased 10.53% or $0.0671 during the last trading session, reaching $0.57. About 335,530 shares traded or 99.96% up from the average. Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) has declined 78.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VXRT News: 19/04/2018 – Vaxart Appoints Brant Biehn as Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations; 15/05/2018 – VAXART INC – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.49; 20/04/2018 – Vaxart Announces $5 Million lnavir® Revenue Milestone; 01/05/2018 – Vaxart Appoints Dr. David Taylor as Chief Medical Officer; 02/04/2018 – Vaxart Announces Oral Presentation of Clinical Data from Oral lnfluenza Vaccine Program at the World Vaccine Congress; 20/04/2018 – Vaxart Announces $5 Million Inavir® Revenue Milestone; 20/04/2018 – VAXART – NOTIFIED BY DAIICHI SANKYO CO THAT SALES OF INAVIR EXCEEDED ¥20 BLN IN FISCAL YEAR 2017, TRIGGERING A $5 MLN MILESTONE PAYMENT TO CO; 07/03/2018 Vaxart Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio With U.S. Patent Allowance; 02/04/2018 – Vaxart Announces Oral Presentation of Clinical Data from Oral Influenza Vaccine Program at the World Vaccine Congress

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company has market cap of $9.00 million. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV.

Among 3 analysts covering Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Scorpio Tankers had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of STNG in report on Thursday, May 16 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital on Monday, March 4 to “Buy”.