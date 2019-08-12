Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019; Mesa Laboratories Has 1 Sentiment

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:STNG) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Scorpio Tankers Inc’s current price of $23.50 translates into 0.43% yield. Scorpio Tankers Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.59% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 528,541 shares traded. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has risen 21.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – CO SIGNED TERM SHEETS THAT, IF CONSUMMATED, WOULD BE EXPECTED TO RAISE $334 MLN IN AGGREGATE OF NEW LIQUIDITY; 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – UPON COMPLETION OF AGREEMENT, CO’S LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY $42 MLN IN AGGREGATE AFTER REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Six MR Product Tankers; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS 1Q TCE REV. $153.1M, EST. $154.0M; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Agrees to Sell, Lease Back Six MR Product Tankers; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – UPON COMPLETION, CO’S LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY $48 MLN IN AGGREGATE AFTER REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – TCE REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED $32.8 MLN TO $153.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Six MR Pdt Tankers; 16/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of Offer to Exchange Existing Convertible Notes

Mesa Laboratories Inc (MLAB) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.45, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 48 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 48 decreased and sold stock positions in Mesa Laboratories Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.76 million shares, down from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mesa Laboratories Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 43 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

Mesa Laboratories Inc (MLAB) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It's down -0.45, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 48 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 48 decreased and sold stock positions in Mesa Laboratories Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.76 million shares, down from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mesa Laboratories Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 43 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

The stock decreased 1.47% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $220.38. About 188,578 shares traded or 75.73% up from the average. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) has risen 29.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company has market cap of $864.24 million. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. It has a 113.48 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. for 172,858 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 440,532 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 2.01% invested in the company for 60,125 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.64% in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 500 shares.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

