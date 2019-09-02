Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019; Cobalt (CBZ)’s Sentiment Is 1.35

Cobalt Corp (CBZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 73 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 54 sold and trimmed equity positions in Cobalt Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 47.41 million shares, down from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cobalt Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 41 Increased: 48 New Position: 25.

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:STNG) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Scorpio Tankers Inc’s current price of $26.29 translates into 0.38% yield. Scorpio Tankers Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 382,907 shares traded. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has risen 21.34% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – UPON COMPLETION OF AGREEMENT, CO’S LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY $42 MLN IN AGGREGATE AFTER REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers: Liquidity to Increase by $48M After Repayment of Debt; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 01/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Commitments for New Loan Facilities; 10/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS REPORTS OFFER TO EXCHANGE EXISTING CONV NOTES; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – SIGNED TERM SHEETS OR AGREED MAIN TERMS FOR BANK LOANS AND SALE LEASEBACKS TO REFINANCE SOME OF ITS OUTSTANDING SECURED INDEBTEDNESS; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Six MR Product Tankers; 16/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of Offer to Exchange Existing Convertible Notes; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Agrees to Sell, Lease Back Six MR Product Tankers; 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENTS, COMPANY WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF EIGHT YEARS

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 124,935 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) has risen 6.23% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ)

Analysts await CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CBZ’s profit will be $13.68 million for 22.34 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by CBIZ, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 4.53% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. for 2.69 million shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 3.22 million shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Phocas Financial Corp. has 1.62% invested in the company for 796,634 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 1.05% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 995,937 shares.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. It has a 18.87 P/E ratio. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

Among 3 analysts covering Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Scorpio Tankers has $3400 highest and $25 lowest target. $30.33’s average target is 15.37% above currents $26.29 stock price. Scorpio Tankers had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was upgraded by FBR Capital. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan upgraded Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) on Thursday, May 16 to “Overweight” rating.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. It currently has negative earnings.