Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Boosted Its Ppg Inds (PPG) Stake

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:STNG) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Scorpio Tankers Inc’s current price of $24.60 translates into 0.41% yield. Scorpio Tankers Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 6.50% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 840,371 shares traded or 43.59% up from the average. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has risen 21.34% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENTS, COMPANY WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF EIGHT YEARS; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF 8 YEARS; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Pdt Tankers; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Six MR Pdt Tankers; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – UPON COMPLETION, CO’S LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY $48 MLN IN AGGREGATE AFTER REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS SEES $334M IN NEW LIQUIDITY FROM TERM SHEETS; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – SIGNED TERM SHEETS OR AGREED MAIN TERMS FOR BANK LOANS AND SALE LEASEBACKS TO REFINANCE SOME OF ITS OUTSTANDING SECURED INDEBTEDNESS; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 10/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Offer to Exchange Existing Convertible Notes

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) stake by 220.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc acquired 6,013 shares as Ppg Inds Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 8,740 shares with $986,000 value, up from 2,727 last quarter. Ppg Inds Inc now has $25.18B valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.54. About 821,950 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: PPG’s Filing Delay Manageable in the Context of the ‘A-‘ IDR; 08/03/2018 Akzo Nobel expects headwinds from material costs in 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 27/04/2018 – PPG SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $80M-$85M PRETAX; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Scorpio Tankers Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Investors Getting Nervous About IMO 2020 Tanker Pitch – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Re-Reading The IMO 2020 Crude Tanker Tea Leaves – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Scorpio Tankers has $3400 highest and $25 lowest target. $30.33’s average target is 23.29% above currents $24.6 stock price. Scorpio Tankers had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 16. FBR Capital upgraded Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) rating on Monday, March 4. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $25 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc stated it has 5,965 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 689 shares. S R Schill & Associate holds 0.35% or 5,098 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 15,827 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 60,515 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests Comm accumulated 149,068 shares. 59,609 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Dnb Asset As accumulated 0% or 44,718 shares. Kempen Capital Nv has 0.16% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 15,166 shares. 13,288 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Stockton. Farmers Commercial Bank invested in 5,468 shares. 91,513 are held by Aviva Public Ltd Liability. Hsbc Pcl reported 231,590 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap stated it has 98 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries has $125 highest and $106 lowest target. $114.40’s average target is 7.38% above currents $106.54 stock price. PPG Industries had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 22. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 22 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $125 target in Friday, April 12 report.