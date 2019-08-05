Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Holder Tdam Usa Has Cut Its Stake; Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Holder Lenox Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding by $653,400

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 18395.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 27,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 27,373 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670,000, up from 148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 867,372 shares traded or 167.86% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 90,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.96% . The institutional investor held 43,297 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 134,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 737,326 shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has risen 21.34% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO REPORTS SALE & LEASEBACK PACTS FOR SIX MR PRODUCT; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Loss $31.8M; 23/03/2018 Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Availability of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – CO SIGNED TERM SHEETS THAT, IF CONSUMMATED, WOULD BE EXPECTED TO RAISE $334 MLN IN AGGREGATE OF NEW LIQUIDITY; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Six MR Product Tankers; 14/05/2018 – Warlander Asset Management LP Exits Position in Scorpio Tankers; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – TCE REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED $32.8 MLN TO $153.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS SEES $334M IN NEW LIQUIDITY FROM TERM SHEETS; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Product Tankers

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,730 shares to 35,921 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 12,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

