Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)

As Shipping businesses, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers Inc. 24 1.87 N/A -4.62 0.00 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 7 0.83 N/A -1.42 0.00

Demonstrates Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Ardmore Shipping Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1% Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.2% -5.6%

Risk and Volatility

Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ardmore Shipping Corporation are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Ardmore Shipping Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Ardmore Shipping Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Scorpio Tankers Inc. has an average target price of $30.33, and a 32.97% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Ardmore Shipping Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.2% and 95.8%. About 3.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping Corporation has 0.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Tankers Inc. -8.74% -13.24% 0.96% 32.98% 21.34% 48.92% Ardmore Shipping Corporation -4.55% -12.83% -0.14% 31.31% 5.61% 57.17%

For the past year Scorpio Tankers Inc. was less bullish than Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.