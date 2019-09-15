Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Reaches $31.93 52-Week High; Archon Capital Management Has Trimmed Edap Tms S A (EDAP) Stake By $626,030

The stock of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) hit a new 52-week high and has $33.21 target or 4.00% above today’s $31.93 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.66 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $33.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $66.20 million more. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 744,153 shares traded or 28.59% up from the average. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has risen 21.34% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS 1Q TCE REV. $153.1M, EST. $154.0M; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – UPON COMPLETION, CO’S LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY $48 MLN IN AGGREGATE AFTER REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Six MR Product Tankers; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF 8 YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Agrees to Sell, Lease Back Six MR Product Tankers; 14/05/2018 – Warlander Asset Management LP Exits Position in Scorpio Tankers; 01/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Commitments for New Loan Facilities

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased Edap Tms S A (EDAP) stake by 31.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 313,015 shares as Edap Tms S A (EDAP)’s stock declined 35.08%. The Archon Capital Management Llc holds 680,494 shares with $1.84 million value, down from 993,509 last quarter. Edap Tms S A now has $118.31 million valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 119,357 shares traded. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDAP News: 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports 2017 Annual Results; 21/03/2018 – EDAP SAYS CIGNA TO COVER HIFU FOR PROSTATE PROCEDURE; 17/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS: Results Confirm HIFU’s Safety, Efficacy and Benefits for Patients’ Quality of Life; 11/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 18; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS 4Q Rev $12.6M; 01/04/2018 – Edap TMS SA Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q EPS 0c; 14/03/2018 EDAP TMS SA : EDAP TMS to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Archon Capital Management Llc increased Dhi Group Inc stake by 581,120 shares to 3.85 million valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Domo Inc stake by 133,070 shares and now owns 291,795 shares. Biolase Inc was raised too.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.78 EPS, up 62.86% or $1.32 from last year’s $-2.1 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by Scorpio Tankers Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Scorpio Tankers has $3400 highest and $3200 lowest target. $33’s average target is 3.35% above currents $31.93 stock price. Scorpio Tankers had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, May 16. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.