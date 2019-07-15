Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Reaches $28.20 After 4.00% Down Move; Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Has 1.49 Sentiment

The stock of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 340,122 shares traded. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has declined 5.61% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Agrees to Sell, Lease Back Six MR Product Tankers; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF 8 YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – TCE REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED $32.8 MLN TO $153.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Warlander Asset Management LP Exits Position in Scorpio Tankers; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO REPORTS SALE & LEASEBACK PACTS FOR SIX MR PRODUCT; 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENTS, COMPANY WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF EIGHT YEARS; 10/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS REPORTS OFFER TO EXCHANGE EXISTING CONV NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Pdt Tankers; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers: Liquidity to Increase by $48M After Repayment of DebtThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.43B company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $27.07 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:STNG worth $57.16 million less.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 70 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 47 reduced and sold their stakes in Forum Energy Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 89.33 million shares, down from 92.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Forum Energy Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 30 Increased: 44 New Position: 26.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Scorpio Tankers Have Jumped 68% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shipping eyes turn to Marine Money Week in NYC – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Hellenicshippingnews.com published: “Bulker bosses explain freight price resurgence – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shipping in focus as Marine Money Week rolls on, banks eye clean loans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Kadant Inc. (KAI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Scorpio Tankers had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report. The stock of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by JP Morgan. FBR Capital upgraded Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) on Monday, March 4 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, up 58.00% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.5 per share. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Scorpio Tankers Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -303.23% negative EPS growth.

Scf Partners Inc. holds 18.94% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for 20.53 million shares. Tinicum Inc owns 2.67 million shares or 5.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillman Co has 5.35% invested in the company for 2.36 million shares. The Texas-based Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Viking Fund Management Llc, a North Dakota-based fund reported 760,000 shares.

Analysts await Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $319.29 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.