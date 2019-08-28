Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Reaches $25.18 After 3.00% Up Move; Halliburton Co Has 1.1 Sentiment

Halliburton Co (HAL) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 315 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 287 decreased and sold their holdings in Halliburton Co. The investment professionals in our database now have: 653.08 million shares, down from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Halliburton Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 56 Reduced: 231 Increased: 223 New Position: 92.

The stock of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.22% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 94,462 shares traded. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has risen 21.34% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENTS, COMPANY WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF EIGHT YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Rev $156.4M; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO REPORTS SALE & LEASEBACK PACTS FOR SIX MR PRODUCT; 16/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of Offer to Exchange Existing Convertible Notes; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Loss $31.8M; 10/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Offer to Exchange Existing Convertible Notes; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Pdt Tankers; 14/05/2018 – Warlander Asset Management LP Exits Position in Scorpio TankersThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.31B company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $25.94 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:STNG worth $39.15M more.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Re-Reading The IMO 2020 Crude Tanker Tea Leaves – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Scorpio Tankers has $3400 highest and $25 lowest target. $30.33’s average target is 20.45% above currents $25.18 stock price. Scorpio Tankers had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 16 by JP Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $3200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, March 4.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.00 million for 12.08 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.66 billion. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It has a 11.78 P/E ratio. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion services and products, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL): Earnings Growth Remains Elusive – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stronger International Activities Will Keep Halliburton Steady – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton Is Making The Right Moves – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton: Cost Cuts Can Last Only So Long – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Covalent Partners Llc holds 13.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company for 233,000 shares. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc owns 91,577 shares or 6.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Group Inc has 3.89% invested in the company for 124,820 shares. The California-based Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership has invested 3.65% in the stock. Sanders Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 23.16 million shares.

The stock increased 3.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 4.81M shares traded. Halliburton Company (HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS