Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Reaches $24.39 After 9.00% Up Move; Myriad Genetics (MYGN) SI Decreased By 2.71%

The stock of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.04% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 299,263 shares traded. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has risen 21.34% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – SIGNED TERM SHEETS OR AGREED MAIN TERMS FOR BANK LOANS AND SALE LEASEBACKS TO REFINANCE SOME OF ITS OUTSTANDING SECURED INDEBTEDNESS; 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – UPON COMPLETION OF AGREEMENT, CO’S LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY $42 MLN IN AGGREGATE AFTER REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Pdt Tankers; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – UPON COMPLETION, CO’S LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY $48 MLN IN AGGREGATE AFTER REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO REPORTS SALE & LEASEBACK PACTS FOR SIX MR PRODUCT; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS 1Q TCE REV. $153.1M, EST. $154.0M; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Product Tankers; 01/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Commitments for New Loan FacilitiesThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.27 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $26.59 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:STNG worth $113.85M more.

Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) had a decrease of 2.71% in short interest. MYGN’s SI was 13.88 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.71% from 14.27M shares previously. With 973,900 avg volume, 14 days are for Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s short sellers to cover MYGN’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 783,544 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 31/05/2018 – GeneSight® Guided Treatment Significantly Improves Outcomes for Patients with Major Depression Treated in the Primary Care Setting; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – Myriad Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. -; 11/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Myriad Genetics, Inc; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA CONNECTED WITH INVESTIGATION INTO CLAIMS SUBMITTED FOR PAYMENT UNDER MEDICARE AND MEDICAID; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 27C; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018 (MYGN); 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 22/04/2018 – DJ Myriad Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYGN); 28/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, COUNSYL WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF MYRIAD

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. The firm offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It has a 156.94 P/E ratio. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer.

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Myriad Genetics has $47 highest and $41 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 0.52% above currents $44.1 stock price. Myriad Genetics had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. Needham maintained Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2019: MYGN,ACAD,ABMD – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MYGN, T, AMBA – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2019: SYRS,MYGN,ACAD,ABMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De reported 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 5,368 shares stake. 102,787 were accumulated by Axa. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 218,662 shares or 0% of the stock. Bamco Ny holds 0.07% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) or 509,564 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 4.07M shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 0.29% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, a New York-based fund reported 6,418 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 133,382 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 0% or 173 shares. 87,840 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Robecosam Ag holds 0.02% or 15,120 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 40,974 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Among 3 analysts covering Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Scorpio Tankers had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by JP Morgan.

More notable recent Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Scorpio Tankers Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Scorpio Bulkers’ Stock Up As Mid-Sized Ships Join The Rate Party – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Scorpio Tankers Have Jumped 68% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Hellenicshippingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Tanker shipping demand nightmare â€“ fact of fiction? – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. It currently has negative earnings.