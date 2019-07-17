Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) EPS Estimated At $-0.63; Silgan Holdings Has 1.54 Sentiment

Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report $-0.63 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.87 EPS change or 58.00% from last quarter’s $-1.5 EPS. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s analysts see -303.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 495,036 shares traded. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has declined 5.61% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers: Liquidity to Increase by $48M After Repayment of Debt; 16/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of Offer to Exchange Existing Convertible Notes; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Pdt Tankers; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – SIGNED TERM SHEETS OR AGREED MAIN TERMS FOR BANK LOANS AND SALE LEASEBACKS TO REFINANCE SOME OF ITS OUTSTANDING SECURED INDEBTEDNESS; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Six MR Pdt Tankers; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS 1Q TCE REV. $153.1M, EST. $154.0M; 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – UPON COMPLETION OF AGREEMENT, CO’S LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY $42 MLN IN AGGREGATE AFTER REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT; 14/05/2018 – Warlander Asset Management LP Exits Position in Scorpio Tankers; 10/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Offer to Exchange Existing Convertible Notes; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF 8 YEARS

Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 105 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 68 cut down and sold their stakes in Silgan Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 70.62 million shares, down from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Silgan Holdings Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 54 Increased: 71 New Position: 34.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Scorpio Tankers had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. As per Wednesday, January 23, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. FBR Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $25 target in Monday, March 4 report.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 398,974 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has risen 10.02% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Net $45.7M; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $59.76 million for 14.07 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.36 billion. It operates through three divisions: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. It has a 15.04 P/E ratio. The Metal Containers segment makes and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 4.72% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. for 116,165 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 3.10 million shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 2.43% invested in the company for 48,810 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 1.3% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 312,040 shares.