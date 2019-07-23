Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.87% of all Shipping’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Scorpio Tankers Inc. has 3.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 29.82% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Scorpio Tankers Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.40% -3.10% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Scorpio Tankers Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers Inc. N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.47 1.36 2.58

Scorpio Tankers Inc. presently has an average price target of $29.5, suggesting a potential upside of 4.72%. The potential upside of the rivals is 14.70%. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Scorpio Tankers Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scorpio Tankers Inc. 1.39% 10.84% 50.78% 37.95% -5.61% 52.84% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Scorpio Tankers Inc. has stronger performance than Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Scorpio Tankers Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s rivals have 1.19 and 1.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.09. Competitively, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s rivals are 27.22% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Scorpio Tankers Inc. beats Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s rivals.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.